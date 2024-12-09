Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $61.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.48. Stericycle has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $61.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.11, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 1,433.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,046,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,065 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Stericycle by 1,416.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,595,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,981 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,010,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Stericycle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,596,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 1,057.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,315,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,653 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

