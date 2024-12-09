Stifel Financial Corp Buys 277,823 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 570,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,823 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $27,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $72,000.

Shares of JCPB opened at $47.24 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

