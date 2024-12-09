Stifel Financial Corp Grows Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604,973 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,440 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in GSK were worth $24,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GSK by 9.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in GSK by 2.0% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,693 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in GSK by 6.3% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in GSK by 2.3% in the third quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,559 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. increased its position in shares of GSK by 2.5% during the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 14,591 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $34.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $71.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.3928 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.70%.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Gsk acquired 2,791,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,335,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,775,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,205,528. This trade represents a 19.97 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GSK shares. Guggenheim cut GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays upgraded GSK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $39.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

