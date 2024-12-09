Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 897,904 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,297 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.95% of Foot Locker worth $23,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Foot Locker by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,365 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Foot Locker by 156.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,616 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the third quarter worth about $47,000.

Foot Locker stock opened at $22.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.85. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.33 and a 52 week high of $35.60.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FL. Barclays reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Williams Trading raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.29.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

