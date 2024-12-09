Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 970,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,194 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 3.82% of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF worth $26,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGMU. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,793,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,261,000 after purchasing an additional 50,942 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 32.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,193,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,042,000 after acquiring an additional 289,638 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 42.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 988,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,528,000 after acquiring an additional 294,477 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 27.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 919,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,677,000 after acquiring an additional 200,221 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 905,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,860,000 after acquiring an additional 145,439 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $27.40 on Monday. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $27.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.23 and its 200-day moving average is $27.17.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.0674 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital Group Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th.

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

