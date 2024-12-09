Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 11,575 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 436,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $25,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth about $409,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 166,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,843,000 after acquiring an additional 26,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period.

Shares of CIBR opened at $65.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.39. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $50.13 and a 52-week high of $65.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.0108 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

