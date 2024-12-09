Stifel Nicolaus Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Stock

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $750.00 to $880.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 19.21% from the stock’s current price.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $560.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on HubSpot from $626.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on HubSpot from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $684.27.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUBS

HubSpot Trading Down 0.5 %

HUBS stock traded down $3.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $738.17. The stock had a trading volume of 95,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,871. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $617.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $560.04. The firm has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2,743.79, a PEG ratio of 90.16 and a beta of 1.70. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $434.84 and a 52 week high of $762.47.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $669.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.79, for a total value of $82,085.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,668,958.41. This represents a 0.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.84, for a total value of $597,354.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,695,632.56. This represents a 2.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,390 shares of company stock worth $29,126,596 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. GDS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the third quarter worth about $2,149,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $624,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,135,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 3,346.2% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,212,000 after acquiring an additional 20,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi RMB Capital LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 15.1% during the third quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.