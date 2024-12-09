Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$63.12.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SU shares. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Desjardins upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Gerdes Energy Research set a C$69.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Suncor Energy Price Performance

In other news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 50,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.87, for a total transaction of C$2,843,700.00. Also, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.10, for a total value of C$5,995,185.00. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SU opened at C$54.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$68.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.47. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$40.07 and a 12 month high of C$58.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$54.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$53.38.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

