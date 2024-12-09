Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Dec 9th, 2024

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SUGet Free Report) (NYSE:SU) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$63.12.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SU shares. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Desjardins upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Gerdes Energy Research set a C$69.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SU

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 50,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.87, for a total transaction of C$2,843,700.00. Also, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.10, for a total value of C$5,995,185.00. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

SU opened at C$54.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$68.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.47. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$40.07 and a 12 month high of C$58.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$54.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$53.38.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Suncor Energy (TSE:SU)

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.