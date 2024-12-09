Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.47, but opened at $4.37. Sunnova Energy International shares last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 1,297,811 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on NOVA. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim cut Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $566.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.96.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.45). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 51.02%. The firm had revenue of $235.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 54,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $207,924.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 302,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,085.20. This trade represents a 22.07 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eric Michael Williams bought 13,800 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $49,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,680. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 118,517 shares of company stock worth $439,605 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Presidio Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 237.8% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 736.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 7,709 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

