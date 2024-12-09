Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading 6.8% Higher – Still a Buy?

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.97 and last traded at $43.93. 108,671,335 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 114,475,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.14.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Super Micro Computer from $438.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $65.00 to $37.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Argus cut Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.89.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

