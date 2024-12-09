Synectics (LON:SNX) Shares Up 16.1% – Here’s Why

Synectics plc (LON:SNX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 16.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 358 ($4.56) and last traded at GBX 357.75 ($4.56). Approximately 168,981 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 246% from the average daily volume of 48,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 308.10 ($3.93).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Synectics in a report on Thursday.

Synectics Stock Performance

Synectics Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 284.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 224.44. The company has a market cap of £63.88 million, a PE ratio of 1,716.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments: Systems and Security. The Systems segment provides specialist electronic surveillance systems comprising Synergy, a security and surveillance software platform; and radiometrics-enabled COEX explosion-proof cameras for gaming, transport, critical infrastructure, public space, and oil and gas applications.

