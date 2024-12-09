Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Ewa LLC

Ewa LLC decreased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Ewa LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Synopsys by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,948,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,518,637,000 after buying an additional 119,057 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,069,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,554,540,000 after acquiring an additional 487,025 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its stake in Synopsys by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,866,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,110,461,000 after buying an additional 25,999 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 26.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,605,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $791,923,000 after purchasing an additional 335,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $633,469,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNPS. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $675.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $644.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $660.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $649.00.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $517.28 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $457.52 and a 12 month high of $629.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $529.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $544.69. The company has a market cap of $79.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

