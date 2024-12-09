Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Receives $214.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $214.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 257.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.4% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.8% during the second quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $203.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $97.89 and a 12 month high of $212.60. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.11 and its 200-day moving average is $176.97.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.72 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.5484 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

