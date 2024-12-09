Tanaka Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Tanaka Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 112,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,860 shares during the quarter. Corcept Therapeutics accounts for 12.0% of Tanaka Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Tanaka Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $5,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CORT. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 62.5% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Corcept Therapeutics

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 11,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $509,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,888.16. The trade was a 32.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Guyer sold 3,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $166,204.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,830.12. The trade was a 36.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,548 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $38.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $60.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24 and a beta of 0.51. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $182.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

