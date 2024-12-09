Tanaka Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Tanaka Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Uranium Energy accounts for about 1.1% of Tanaka Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Tanaka Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Uranium Energy by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $4,512,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Uranium Energy during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Uranium Energy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 36,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UEC shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 target price (up from $9.75) on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Uranium Energy from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $8.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.08 and a beta of 1.84. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $8.93.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Featured Articles

