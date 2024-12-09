Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 0.09 Per Share

Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 9th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.09 ($0.00) per share on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Tavistock Investments’s previous dividend of $0.07. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Tavistock Investments Price Performance
Shares of LON TAVI opened at GBX 3.80 ($0.05) on Monday. Tavistock Investments has a 1-year low of GBX 2 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 6 ($0.08). The firm has a market capitalization of £21.30 million, a P/E ratio of -462.50 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Brian Raven bought 830,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £33,200 ($42,309.16). 63.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Tavistock Investments Company Profile
Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and advisory support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers investment planning, financial planning, pension and retirement planning, estate and legacy planning, protection and insurance, will writing, bereavement notification, employee benefits, protects families from financial difficulty, finance for homes and mortgages, financial management, financial planning, and tax saving services.
