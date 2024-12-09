Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Stake Lowered by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 179,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $24,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 1.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,603,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,597,000 after acquiring an additional 57,989 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,082,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,501,000 after purchasing an additional 183,721 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in Teradyne by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,432,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,814,000 after purchasing an additional 374,522 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its holdings in Teradyne by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 2,387,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,749,000 after buying an additional 246,914 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 2.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,233,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,073,000 after buying an additional 47,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ:TER opened at $118.51 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.24 and its 200-day moving average is $130.44. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.11 and a 12 month high of $163.21. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.51.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $737.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.40 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

Teradyne declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, November 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $83,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,110,590.40. The trade was a 3.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $104,779.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,903,539.20. The trade was a 3.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,574 shares of company stock valued at $997,203 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

