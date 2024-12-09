Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 82.0% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $39,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $193.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.97. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $154.68 and a twelve month high of $220.38.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Summit Insights raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total value of $2,085,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,272,256.80. This represents a 32.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total value of $2,142,894.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,295.59. The trade was a 42.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

