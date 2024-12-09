TFI International (TSE:TFII) Stock Rating Upgraded by Desjardins

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$236.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$204.00. Desjardins’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.96% from the company’s previous close.

TFII has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$198.00 to C$223.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of TFI International from C$162.00 to C$158.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$197.75.

Shares of TFII stock traded up C$1.58 during trading on Monday, hitting C$216.60. 70,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$195.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$196.31. TFI International has a twelve month low of C$151.78 and a twelve month high of C$220.93.

In other news, Director John Pratt acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$185.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$120,850.12. Also, Director Alain Bédard sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$210.10, for a total transaction of C$3,151,470.00. Insiders sold 69,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,994,793 over the last ninety days. 5.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

