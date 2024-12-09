The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $6,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in Allstate by 12.3% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 172,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,523,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Allstate by 505.3% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $203.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.50. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $134.17 and a 52 week high of $209.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.71. The company had revenue of $16.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 26.67%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.83%.

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total transaction of $6,959,916.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. The trade was a 57.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com cut Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Allstate from $206.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Allstate from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Allstate from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.19.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

