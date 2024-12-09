The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 23.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the second quarter worth $982,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 190.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,233,000 after purchasing an additional 30,601 shares in the last quarter. SW Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth $1,525,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 582.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 16,808 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,746,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $281.00 to $277.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $389.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $318.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Boston Beer from $300.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.82.

Boston Beer Stock Down 0.4 %

SAM opened at $314.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.15. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.40 and a 52 week high of $371.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.30, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.07.

Boston Beer Profile

(Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.