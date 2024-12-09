The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Acquired by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 158,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,887 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $4,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Mosaic by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Mosaic by 180,900.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MOS opened at $25.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $24.11 and a 52-week high of $38.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.24). Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 74.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MOS shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on Mosaic from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Mosaic from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.22.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

