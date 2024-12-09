TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Stock Position Trimmed by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 931,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 798,117 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.96% of TPI Composites worth $4,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,854,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the 2nd quarter worth $1,421,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the second quarter worth $1,365,000. Brightline Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 14.3% during the third quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 208,000 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the second quarter valued at about $718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $1.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average of $3.89. TPI Composites, Inc. has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $5.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TPIC. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TPI Composites to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on TPI Composites from $3.50 to $3.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on TPI Composites from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down previously from $4.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.58.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the United States, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. It also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

