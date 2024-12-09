Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TROX shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tronox from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tronox from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Tronox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Tronox from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of TROX opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Tronox has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $20.70. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.21 and a beta of 1.59.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.30). Tronox had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Tronox’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tronox will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -104.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TROX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Tronox in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tronox during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tronox during the second quarter worth about $83,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tronox in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Tronox in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

