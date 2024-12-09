Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 136,600 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 379,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Tenable were worth $15,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Tenable by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Tenable by 658.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tenable during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tenable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $42.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -83.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.51 and its 200 day moving average is $41.59. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $53.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Tenable from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $196,596.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,363.12. This represents a 9.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,801 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $114,056.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,464,145.92. The trade was a 0.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,654 shares of company stock valued at $862,879. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

