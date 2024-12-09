Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $16.99 Million Stock Holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 891,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $16,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 2.2% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 27,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 25.8% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 18,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Nomad Foods by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Nomad Foods Stock Performance

NOMD stock opened at $17.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.89. Nomad Foods Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.99 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.78.

Nomad Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Nomad Foods’s payout ratio is currently 45.11%.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

