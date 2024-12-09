Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 75,499 Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,769,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAR. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Marriott International by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 29,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after purchasing an additional 8,753 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,249,000. Port Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth about $727,000. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Marriott International from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. TD Cowen cut their target price on Marriott International from $295.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.35.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $292.59 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $270.85 and a 200-day moving average of $246.99. The firm has a market cap of $81.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.55 and a twelve month high of $295.45.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 177.91% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 1,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.30, for a total value of $485,300.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,560,791.10. This trade represents a 6.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.49, for a total value of $137,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,372,384.14. This trade represents a 3.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,815 shares of company stock worth $3,919,739 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

