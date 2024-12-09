Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,208 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 301.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Adam S. Deckinger sold 10,500 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $680,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 19,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,048. This trade represents a 35.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Wes Morris sold 25,080 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $1,622,926.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,543.75. This trade represents a 70.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 414,814 shares of company stock valued at $26,450,955. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSN stock opened at $62.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.12. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $66.88.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

