Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) & FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Financial Contrast

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) and Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for FibroGen and Unicycive Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FibroGen 0 1 0 0 2.00 Unicycive Therapeutics 0 0 4 1 3.20

Unicycive Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $5.13, indicating a potential upside of 603.69%. Given Unicycive Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Unicycive Therapeutics is more favorable than FibroGen.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FibroGen -67.66% N/A -36.17% Unicycive Therapeutics N/A N/A -29.88%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares FibroGen and Unicycive Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

72.7% of FibroGen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.4% of Unicycive Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of FibroGen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.1% of Unicycive Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FibroGen and Unicycive Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FibroGen $180.02 million 0.19 -$284.23 million ($1.23) -0.28 Unicycive Therapeutics $680,000.00 111.17 -$30.54 million ($0.97) -0.75

Unicycive Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FibroGen. Unicycive Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FibroGen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

FibroGen has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unicycive Therapeutics has a beta of 2.36, suggesting that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Unicycive Therapeutics beats FibroGen on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes. The company has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. FibroGen, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Unicycive Therapeutics

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.

