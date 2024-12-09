United Oil & Gas (LON:UOG) Trading Down 10.4% – Time to Sell?

United Oil & Gas Plc (LON:UOG – Get Free Report) shares fell 10.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00). 20,077,803 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 18,404,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12 ($0.00).

United Oil & Gas Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.19. The stock has a market cap of £1.10 million, a P/E ratio of 165.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 0.92.

About United Oil & Gas

(Get Free Report)

United Oil & Gas Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom, Egypt, Europe, and Latin America. The company holds interests in the Abu Sennan concession located in the Western Desert region of onshore Egypt; the Maria license located in the Central North Sea, and the Walton Morant license located in offshore Jamaica.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.