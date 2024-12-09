United Services Automobile Association Cuts Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

United Services Automobile Association trimmed its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,946 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,765 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter worth $31,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 695.5% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 8,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $152,393.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,795.09. This represents a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 6,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $99,600.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 558,342 shares in the company, valued at $8,615,217.06. This trade represents a 1.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,699 shares of company stock valued at $757,356. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.25 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HBAN

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.5 %

HBAN opened at $17.61 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.74.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.