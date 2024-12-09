United Services Automobile Association Sells 2,401 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

United Services Automobile Association lessened its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,401 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TPX. Darsana Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter valued at $73,981,000. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 61.6% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,249,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,478,000 after purchasing an additional 857,478 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,278,000. Finally, Linonia Partnership LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 3,749,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,498,000 after buying an additional 548,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

NYSE TPX opened at $55.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.04. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.04 and a 12-month high of $58.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 108.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

