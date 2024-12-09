Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$6.66 and last traded at C$6.65, with a volume of 55907 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cormark raised Valeura Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

Get Valeura Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VLE

Valeura Energy Trading Up 2.2 %

Valeura Energy Company Profile

The company has a market cap of C$710.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13.

(Get Free Report)

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valeura Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeura Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.