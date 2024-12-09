Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$6.66 and last traded at C$6.65, with a volume of 55907 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.50.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Cormark raised Valeura Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VLE
Valeura Energy Trading Up 2.2 %
Valeura Energy Company Profile
Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Singapore.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Valeura Energy
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Is Marvell Technology Chipping Away at NVIDIA’s Market Lead?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Quantum Computing Inc. is a Leader in the Industry, For How Long?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Soar but Is a Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for Valeura Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeura Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.