VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Shares Acquired by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 95.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OIH opened at $284.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $291.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.69. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1-year low of $262.18 and a 1-year high of $353.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.81.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

