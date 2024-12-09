Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,295.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,775,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,882,000 after buying an additional 8,748,758 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,967,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,808,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,493,000 after acquiring an additional 314,952 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,658,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,425,000 after acquiring an additional 199,355 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 108.2% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,381,000 after purchasing an additional 179,441 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG opened at $202.90 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $164.62 and a 1-year high of $205.20. The company has a market capitalization of $87.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.16.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

