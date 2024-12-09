Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,024 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.6% of Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gainplan LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 56,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $201,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 37.3% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 285,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,039,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,149,000 after acquiring an additional 67,127 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $46.38 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.83 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The company has a market capitalization of $83.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.16.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.