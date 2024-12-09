Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Stock Holdings Raised by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGK. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 659.9% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 16,160 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 462,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,896,000 after buying an additional 217,728 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,001,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,858,000 after acquiring an additional 57,124 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 26.7% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 219,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $67.18 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $61.40 and a twelve month high of $72.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.28.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

