Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Cut by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $423.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $145.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $397.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $379.50. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $298.08 and a fifty-two week high of $423.85.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

