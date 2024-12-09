Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $19,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,730,000 after buying an additional 10,228,821 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $892,895,000. Miramar Fiduciary Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3,670.0% during the second quarter. Miramar Fiduciary Corp now owns 1,082,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,646 shares during the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $277,823,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,087,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $302.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.37. The company has a market cap of $453.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $226.71 and a 12 month high of $302.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

