Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Stock Holdings Increased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 194.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,030 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 11,797,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,412,195,000 after purchasing an additional 788,892 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 31.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,300,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,367,000 after buying an additional 544,169 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,170,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,073,000 after buying an additional 45,805 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 916,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,180,000 after buying an additional 25,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wind River Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wind River Trust Co now owns 746,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $123.07 on Monday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $98.63 and a twelve month high of $123.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.22. The company has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

