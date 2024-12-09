Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Bought by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 26.7% during the third quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 12,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 62,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,900,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,103,000 after purchasing an additional 11,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 64,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,378 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of VPU opened at $172.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $128.05 and a 12 month high of $180.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.42.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.