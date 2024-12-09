Vincent Anthony Viozzi Sells 30,000 Shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) VP Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $500,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,891 shares in the company, valued at $164,882.97. This represents a 75.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Donegal Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DGICA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.46. The company had a trading volume of 46,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,568. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Donegal Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.48. The firm has a market cap of $557.99 million, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of -0.03.

Donegal Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.172 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is 90.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGICA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,183,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,728,000 after acquiring an additional 304,477 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 47,447 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 95.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 19,707 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Donegal Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Donegal Group in the second quarter worth $448,000. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

