Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35), Zacks reports. Virco Mfg. had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 9.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Virco Mfg. Stock Down 15.1 %

NASDAQ VIRC traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.84. The company had a trading volume of 404,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,822. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day moving average is $14.87. The company has a market capitalization of $225.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.68. Virco Mfg. has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States and Canada. The company offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

