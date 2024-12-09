Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35), Zacks reports. Virco Mfg. had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 9.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.
Virco Mfg. Stock Down 15.1 %
NASDAQ VIRC traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.84. The company had a trading volume of 404,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,822. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day moving average is $14.87. The company has a market capitalization of $225.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.68. Virco Mfg. has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.20.
Virco Mfg. Company Profile
