Weiss Asset Management LP Buys New Shares in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Cable One by 1,038.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cable One in the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,917,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the 2nd quarter worth about $905,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $421.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $375.24 and its 200-day moving average is $365.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.28 and a 52 week high of $574.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is 27.29%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cable One from $480.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $554.40.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

