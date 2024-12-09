Weiss Asset Management LP Lowers Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Weiss Asset Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,193 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 622,950 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in BOX were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in BOX during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of BOX by 143.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in BOX by 324.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in BOX in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in BOX by 245.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $329,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,009,155 shares in the company, valued at $99,061,382.60. This represents a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $86,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,720.75. The trade was a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,135 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BOX opened at $32.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 0.86. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $35.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.96.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BOX shares. StockNews.com downgraded BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on BOX from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of BOX to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

