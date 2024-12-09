Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,983,090 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,534,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,718 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Corning by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,810,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $126,893,000 after buying an additional 52,667 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $754,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Corning by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 76,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 38,009 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Corning by 12.6% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 297,233 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,420,000 after purchasing an additional 33,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Corning from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Corning from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 8,876 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $435,722.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $241,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,213. This represents a 42.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW stock opened at $49.56 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $51.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 658.82%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

