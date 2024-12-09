Weiss Asset Management LP Purchases New Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of AES by 161.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 107,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 66,145 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 760,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,261,000 after acquiring an additional 195,460 shares during the last quarter. M&G PLC raised its holdings in shares of AES by 12.7% during the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 6,511,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,235,000 after purchasing an additional 732,457 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in AES by 28.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 257,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 56,879 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AES by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,694,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,286,000 after purchasing an additional 82,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

AES Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $13.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.01. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $22.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

AES Increases Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. AES had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.176 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on AES from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays raised their target price on AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of AES from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.22.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

