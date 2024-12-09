Weiss Asset Management LP Takes $922,000 Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Czech National Bank increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 7.2% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.2% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 280.4% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 27,502 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.82, for a total value of $27,524,551.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,650,478.38. This trade represents a 19.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,206.03, for a total value of $150,753.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 675 shares in the company, valued at $814,070.25. The trade was a 15.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,900 shares of company stock worth $52,640,733. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GWW opened at $1,185.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $57.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,132.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,014.99. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $800.97 and a fifty-two week high of $1,227.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.98 by ($0.11). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 51.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.43 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 38.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were given a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 22.23%.

GWW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Oppenheimer cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Baird R W upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,018.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,109.00.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

