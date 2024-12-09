Wellington Management Group LLP Has $183.67 Million Stock Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 834,096 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 75,357 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in F5 were worth $183,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in F5 in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,726,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of F5 by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 308,159 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,247,000 after acquiring an additional 11,525 shares during the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in F5 by 10.5% during the second quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 28,820 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in F5 by 14.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,536 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $15,532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in F5 by 9.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,982 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $90,245,000 after purchasing an additional 45,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FFIV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on F5 from $212.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of F5 from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of F5 from $214.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of F5 from $186.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised F5 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.56.

F5 Trading Up 0.0 %

F5 stock opened at $257.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $233.39 and its 200-day moving average is $202.67. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.01 and a 12 month high of $259.75.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The network technology company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.43 million. F5 had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 20.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the network technology company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $130,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,617,437.50. The trade was a 1.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total value of $316,477.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,122 shares in the company, valued at $26,436,087.72. This represents a 1.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,475 shares of company stock worth $775,389 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

See Also

