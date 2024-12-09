Wellington Management Group LLP Has $218.59 Million Position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,618,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308,954 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 7.13% of Kymera Therapeutics worth $218,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KYMR. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 797,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,754,000 after acquiring an additional 368,394 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 5.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,109,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,816,000 after purchasing an additional 282,301 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $6,669,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,271,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,910,000.

Insider Activity at Kymera Therapeutics

In related news, Director Pamela Esposito sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $651,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR opened at $46.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.64. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $21.20 and a one year high of $53.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 2.16.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.01. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 191.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.90) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on KYMR. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down from $54.00) on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Kymera Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

About Kymera Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

